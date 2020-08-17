Advertisement

Closing amid the pandemic

The owner of Klika Shoes says the pandemic has left him with no other good option but to have a close-out sale
Klika Shoes going out of business
Klika Shoes going out of business(WBAY Staff)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A long-time De Pere shoe store is closing its doors.

The owner of Klika Shoes says the pandemic has left him with no other good option, but to have a close-out sale.

That's because when the pandemic forced non-essential businesses to close for two months this spring, Dave Klika says it was a wake-up call.

"I'm sitting here with all these shoes here thinking I can't sell any of them, I'm kind of stuck," recalls Klika.

After 25 years selling shoes in De Pere, Klika had planned to retire next year and sell his business to his daughter, Stacie Stueck, who's worked for him since the beginning.

But that was before Covid-19.

“We got through spring, that was a bear, alright, and then go into fall, so much uncertainty, I couldn’t, so I decided to cut my losses so to speak and I’m going on my terms, not Covid’s terms,” says Klika.

A going-out-of-business sale that began last week has brought in a surge of customers.

While heartbroken her dad is closing the store, Stueck says she understands the decision.

"I do firmly believe there's a reason for it and that God has a plan and this is just the way it's supposed to be, so I'm going to hang out with my 4-year old for a while, and then hopefully Covid passes and retail gets back to what retail should be and I'll be able to re-open again," says Stueck.

Klika says he'd love to see that happen.

His fear is what the future holds for a family business focused on retail.

"My biggest concern is small businesses, the brick and mortars, I believe our country was built on that, but people have to shop and get off the internet and go talk to people," says Klika.

Klika says he hasn't decided on his final day in business yet.

He expects to be open at least a few more weeks to clear out his inventory.

