Woman killed in Cudahy fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CUDAHY, Wis. (WISN) - One woman is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Cudahy.

The fire broke out Sunday morning at Lake Shore Tower Apartments.

Firefighters from several departments responded to East College Avenue and South Lake Drive.

Crews evacuated the building and put out the fire.

It's not yet clear how it started.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was still at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

