What to expect this week as DNC, White House visits begin in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As both Democratic and Republican parties gear up for their national conventions, both sides will be in Wisconsin next week.

Here’s what to expect from each party throughout the week:

Republicans

Monday:

President Trump plans to speak in Oshkosh, and is expected to “deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on jobs and the economy.” He is expected to be at Wittman Airport around 4:30.

Tuesday:

Eric Trump, the son of President Trump, will visit Milwaukee and is expected to stop at the Milwaukee Police Association to highlight the president’s support for law enforcement, and highlight a recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association.

Wednesday:

Vice President Pence will visit Darien, Wisconsin, and is expected to discuss the Trump administration’s America First trade priorities, helping American workers, as well as pro-growth policies.

Democrats

Monday:

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are expected to speak.

Tuesday:

Former President Bill Clinton and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden are expected to speak at the DNC.

Wednesday:

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and Vice Presidential pick Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak during the DNC.

Thursday:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s nomination, and although he won’t travel to Milwaukee to do so, he has opted to make a virtual convention speech.

Click here for the full convention schedule.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, many of the speeches at the DNC will be virtual, and either be live streamed, or pre-recorded.

We will be following these events throughout the week both on-air and online, and we’ll be sending out push alerts on our free First Alert mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.