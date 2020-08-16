Spotty Showers Possible This Afternoon

Skies today will be partly sunny with a spotty chance for afternoon showers and thundershowers. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s and it should be less humid and pretty comfortable today.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds plus low humidity and highs in the upper 70. Then, some thunderstorms are possible later Tuesday and continue at times on Wednesday. By late in the week the humidity begins to tick back up again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times on Friday as well as Saturday

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

MONDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mainly dry. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Low humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Comfortable with plenty of sun. Chance for storms LATE. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable, but slightly warmer. Spotty showers or storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Humidity ticks up late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Spotty storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 78

