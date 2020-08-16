Advertisement

Spotty Showers Possible This Afternoon

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies today will be partly sunny with a spotty chance for afternoon showers and thundershowers. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s and it should be less humid and pretty comfortable today.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds plus low humidity and highs in the upper 70.  Then, some thunderstorms are possible later Tuesday and continue at times on Wednesday. By late in the week the humidity begins to tick back up again.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times on Friday as well as Saturday

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

MONDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mainly dry. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Low humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Comfortable with plenty of sun. Chance for storms LATE. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable, but slightly warmer. Spotty showers or storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Humidity ticks up late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Spotty storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Spotty Showers Possible This Afternoon

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: An isolated PM storm Sunday afternoon

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

FEELING LESS HUMID FOR THE EARLY WEEK

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Stray shower possible tonight, cooler night ahead

Updated: 15 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Stray shower possible tonight, cooler night ahead

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Drier air moving in, showers still possible Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Drier air moving in, showers still possible Sunday

Forecast

SPOTTY SHOWERS & T’SHOWERS TODAY

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT

Forecast

SPOTTY SHOWERS & T’SHOWERS TODAY

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

SCATTERED STORMS SATURDAY

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms then scattered showers

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
Storms from Minnesota may weaken or split apart as they cross the state

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain storms to push across Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
Saturday could see a line of storms go through. Severe weather is not expected.