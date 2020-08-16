Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary looking to raise money for special needs cats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plenty of nonprofits need support more than ever due to the economic impact of the pandemic. One organization that specializes in making sure no cat is left behind needs support so it can help as many as possible.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary has plenty of cute kitties to meet, but unlike other shelters, it specializes in unique cases.

Most cats at the shelter have some sort of special needs whether it’s with disease, injury, or some kind of disability.

“Financially our kitties are the most expensive,” said Ashley Turensky, facilities manager at the Green Bay location and a certified vet tech.

Turensky says depending on the situation care for one special needs cat can cost thousands of dollars in a matter of months.

“Physical exams, medications, prescription foods, prescription medications and supplements, things like that,” said Turensky.

But the pandemic caused the nonprofit to close for a while and even after reopening donations are still down, making it challenging not only manage the care needed and monthly bills like rent.

Recently Safe Haven posted to its page explaining it’s at a financial maximum. It can only resume accepting more cats into care through more funding, and as a nonprofit that funding comes mainly from donations.

Daily Dose of Cuteness!❤️ Heads up! We are currently at MAXIMUM capacity - financially speaking. We have very many... Posted by Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary Inc. on Thursday, August 13, 2020

“Everyone’s struggling to make ends meet, and while we always encourage people to take care of themselves, we also need to ask them to think of the kitties and our mission to continue helping as many as we can,” said Turensky.

People can donate on the Safe Haven website or through its Facebook page. Donations can also be made in person while visiting the Green Bay or Appleton location. Appleton’s facility is the Pawffee Shop Cat Café which also has its own Facebook page. There is also Safe Haven merchandise like coffee cups, tumblers, and shirts people can buy as a way to help with funding.

“There really are a lot of special cats here, and it’s not just their disabilities it’s their personalities,” said Turensky. “So we just really wanted to take care of those who are left behind.”

Safe Haven can also be chosen as a charity on Amazon Smile, which donates partial proceeds from Amazon purchases toward a charity of your choice.

For those who can’t make monetary donations right now, Turensky says following them on Facebook and helping spread the word about their fundraisers is also a big help.

She adds that anyone who’d like to specifically support the medical care costs for the cats can contact Allouez Animal Hospital or Gentle Vet Animal Hospital and donate directly to Safe Haven’s tab.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.