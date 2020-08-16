ROTC members march 140 miles for veteran suicide awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It isn’t easy, it’s hard, but it’s nothing compared to those veterans who have suffered and contemplate taking their own life,” Saint Norbert College ROTC Member Carsen Sherrick said.

Four men are walking from Green Bay to Milwaukee for a great cause.

“So we’re starting here in Green Bay at Veterans Memorial,” Sherrick said. “We’re walking 140 miles to raise money for veteran suicide.”

Sherrick and three members from ROTC are raising money for Fourth HOOAH in Green Bay.

Fourth HOOAH stands for Helping Out Our American Heroes.

“They do such things as window repairs, AC repairs and they take veterans scuba diving, sky diving and they do support groups too,” said Sherrick.

Their goal is to raise $20,000.

That represents the 20 veterans that take their lives every day.

“In the military one thing we are always preaching is taking care of our people, taking care of our own and this is just another way I feel for me to do that,” St. Norbert College ROTC Member Jason Ortscheid said.

They’ll make six stops along the way, hoping to connect with people and reflect on the reason behind their march.

“I’m really just excited to get out and meet the people along the way and I’ve been hearing stories about the graciousness of people that host us along the way,” Ortscheid said.

“So I did this last year, it’s not easy on the feet, but there’s a point where your feet just kind of go numb and you just kind of push through,” said Sherrick.

Donations can be made at https://hooahinc.org/event/for-them-ruck-march/

