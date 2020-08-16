Political experts on 2020 election: Wisconsin will be a very close vote

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With less than 80 days until the election, many are keeping a close watch on the six battleground states - those include Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

In 2016, all six of the states were won by Trump, who won the Badger state by less than a point.

However, not all Wisconsin voters are standing by their previous decisions.

As we have previously reported, a recent poll shows Biden up in Wisconsin by about five points, but experts say they believe Wisconsin will be very close.

“He’s not gonna take crap, he’s gonna, he’s gonna say, nope, this is the way it is,” says Lynn Hicks. who owns a small family farm in Gilman.

When asked if she thought Biden is capable of that same kind of tough talk, Hicks replied with “Not necessarily, no.”

Meanwhile, Lori McCammon of Kenosha says she’s voting for Biden.

“Oh no, I’m voting for Joe Biden. I have voted Republican for most of my adult life. I don’t know if I will ever vote Republican again,” said McCammon.

Prominent Wisconsin commentator Charlie Sykes says this election could largely come down to Democrats’ ability to turn out the vote, especially as Trump ramps up his attacks on mail-in voting.

Sykes also argues many Republicans in Wisconsin have been using mail-in voting for many years, so it may not be an issue here.

