Advertisement

Political experts on 2020 election: Wisconsin will be a very close vote

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With less than 80 days until the election, many are keeping a close watch on the six battleground states - those include Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

In 2016, all six of the states were won by Trump, who won the Badger state by less than a point.

However, not all Wisconsin voters are standing by their previous decisions.

As we have previously reported, a recent poll shows Biden up in Wisconsin by about five points, but experts say they believe Wisconsin will be very close.

“He’s not gonna take crap, he’s gonna, he’s gonna say, nope, this is the way it is,” says Lynn Hicks. who owns a small family farm in Gilman.

When asked if she thought Biden is capable of that same kind of tough talk, Hicks replied with “Not necessarily, no.”

Meanwhile, Lori McCammon of Kenosha says she’s voting for Biden.

“Oh no, I’m voting for Joe Biden. I have voted Republican for most of my adult life. I don’t know if I will ever vote Republican again,” said McCammon.

Prominent Wisconsin commentator Charlie Sykes says this election could largely come down to Democrats’ ability to turn out the vote, especially as Trump ramps up his attacks on mail-in voting.

Sykes also argues many Republicans in Wisconsin have been using mail-in voting for many years, so it may not be an issue here.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What to expect this week as DNC, White House visits begin in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As both Democratic and Republican parties gear up for their national conventions, both sides will be in Wisconsin next week.

News

Eric Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The campaign says the visit will highlight President Trump’s ’unwavering support for the nation’s heroic law enforcement’, and also highlight a recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association.

News

Immigrant Communities in Iowa say Government Failed to Assist after Derecho

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Immigrant families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa struggle to get by after storm. No government assistance is in sight.

Politics

Vice President Pence announces trip to southern Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Vice President Mike Pence's speech will tout the Trump Administration's economic policies.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

Politics

Manitowoc County supervisor won’t face action for BLM comments

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the debate focused on the issue of free speech.

Election Results

Green Bay looks to add absentee ballot drop boxes for November election

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
About 27,400 absentee ballots were cast in Brown County, in an election with low voter turnout, which means clerks are expecting even more in November.

State Legislature

Report: Staffer accused Rep. Gruszynski of drunken proposition

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
The heavily redacted documents include a complaint from a staffer who said Rep. Staush Gruszynski tried to coax her into having sex with him last year.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

News

De Pere Alderman advances in partisan primary for Senate seat

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The nephew of Wisconsin State Senator Dave Hansen (D) has advanced and is one step closer in replacing his uncle.