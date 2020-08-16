Police: Body found by lifeguards at Colburn Pool, pool closed until further notice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in the area of Colburn Park early Sunday afternoon after police say a body was found in the deep end of Colburn Pool Sunday morning.

Colburn Park police presence (WBAY Staff)

According to Green Bay police, a person jumped the fence overnight, and lifeguards found a body in the deep end of the pool when it opened, before pulling the body out.

Police haven’t released any details about the person who was found.

The pool was supposed to open at 11 a.m. Sunday, however pool officials have posted on Facebook, saying it will be closed Sunday, and police tell Action 2 News the pool will be closed until further notice.

Officials say they’re calling in support for the lifeguards.

Check back for more details as they become available.

