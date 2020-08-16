Percentage of test results positive for COVID-19 climbs to 11.2% Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials say another 685 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus which causes COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 65,741 people who have tested positive. The state says another 5,414 people had tests come back negative Sunday, bringing that total to 1,060,533.

11.2% of test results received Sunday by the Wisconsin DHS have come back positive for COVID-19, a jump from Saturday’s percentage of 7.3%.

People are only counted once in the state’s statistics even if they have multiple tests.

A total of 6,099 people were tested within the past 24 hours.

Health officials say one person died from COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 1,039. The percentage of deaths is continuing to hold steady at 1.6% of known cases.

The percentage of active cases held steady from Saturday at 13.6%, or 8,828 active cases. The recovered case percentage also held steady, and is at 84.8%. The number of recovered cases is now at 55,172.

To be considered recovered, a person survives 30 days from their first symptoms or testing positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

29 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hour period. There have now been 5,304 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February. The state reports 337 people are currently hospitalized for the virus, with 96 in ICU. Another 208 patients have COVID-19 tests pending.

County by county case numbers from the DHS will be added here shortly.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.