Advertisement

Neenah Joint School District official dies after being stung by hornets

Neenah Joint School District's Dep. Dist. Administrator for Business Services, Andrew Thorson, 38, has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets at his home.
Neenah Joint School District's Dep. Dist. Administrator for Business Services, Andrew Thorson, 38, has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets at his home.(Neenah Joint School District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District says one of their own has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets earlier this month.

District officials say Andrew Thorson, 38, was stung at his home on August 2, and died on Saturday, August 15.

Thorson served as the Deputy District Administrator for Business Services.

Andrew Thorson
Andrew Thorson(Neenah Joint School District)

According to district officials, Thorson helped create a new financial management system, and produced a balanced budget each year of his tenure.

He also helped design the new Neenah High School, and is described by the district as a visionary behind the creation of the district’s $114.9 million referendum, and helped it pass in April.

Officials add he also was a chairperson for the Oshkosh Lourdes Academy Board of Trustees.

The district says he and his wife, Heather, have four daughters, ranging in age from 2 - 11.

Andrew Thorson
Andrew Thorson(Neenah Joint School District)

On Sunday, superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer issued this statement regarding Thorson’s death:

“We are shocked and devastated by Andrew’s passing. He was not only extraordinary in his job, but he was an even more exceptional husband, father and human being. Our hearts ache for Heather, his girls and his entire family. We will continue to do whatever we can to help them through this difficult time for all of us.”

Brian Epley, the Board of Education President, also issued a statement on Thorson’s death:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Andrew’s entire family. His patience and kindness were abundant, helping whoever asked with a smile. At times he would get deep into minutiae of school finance and you could feel the passion for his work. Andrew’s excellence made life better for everyone around him.”  

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Immigrant Communities in Iowa say Government Failed to Assist after Derecho

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dana Munro
Immigrant families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa struggle to get by after storm. No government assistance is in sight.

News

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement.

News

Fond du Lac couple threatened over Pride flag, community now showing support

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Fond du Lac couple received a threat, demanding they take down their Pride flag. Now more people in the community are showing support for the LGBTQ community.

News

Mark Murphy: More than 80% of fans opt out of season tickets for upcoming season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
During the interview, McCarren brought up the team’s decision to not have any fans attend at least the first two home games, and Murphy said that it was a tough decision.

Latest News

Packers

Packers hold first training camp practice, Clark signs massive contract extension

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay kicked off training camp, 209 days after last stepping on a football field for last season's NFC Championship

News

School supplies, cereal handed out at FdL church’s Back to School event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Church members say they look forward to the event all year long, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to completely change the way it could be held.

News

Wisconsin man writes book on father’s untold story of World War Two

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The details of Frank Tachovsky's time in war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph Tachovsky, opened his dad's off-limits footlocker after his death in 2011.

News

DHS: 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported, another 829 cases confirmed in Saturday report

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7.3% of tests received Saturday by the Wisconsin DHS have come back positive for COVID-19, a day after 1,021 new cases were found out of 10,439 tests.

News

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

News

3 displaced, $15k in damage following fire caused by unattended cooking

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Green Bay Metro Area Fire Department, crews were called to the 3700 block of Wildcat Trail for a report of a stove fire at 8:10 a.m.