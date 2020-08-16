Immigrant Communities in Iowa say Government Failed to Assist after Derecho

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cedar Rapids, Iowa community comprised of mostly immigrants is struggling to get by after a severe, widespread storm with hurricane-force winds, otherwise know as a derecho, ravaged their homes last week. Dozens of volunteers came to the city to help clean up and bring food and water to the victims, but both parties agreed it wasn’t enough and the lack of government presence was noticed.

“We need to be able to call out our leaders and ask them where are you at this point, at this time,” said a Cedar Rapids resident. “We have people who don’t have houses and were not talking about one, two, three, we’re talking about hundreds of families that will probably be sleeping in their cars.”

The storm tore roofs, walls and doors off of apartments and left wire hanging out of windows and nails facing upright on the ground.

Most people in this area also don’t speak English -- making it even harder for them to get the help they need.

People have been sleeping in cars and tents since the storm. Neighbors are sharing food, using the little working cooking equipment left.

“Too much people sleeping here outside,” said another Cedar Rapids local. “No good. No good. Everyday. Everyday.”

Emergency officials say vans will arrive soon to take residents to shelters but volunteers and residents worry they are running out of time and resources to keep these communities afloat.

“These people should’ve been in shelters on Monday night,” said Kelly McMahon, a kindergarten teacher who has been volunteering in the area. “We should be helping our most vulnerable first and that’s not what were doing.”

