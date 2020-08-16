Advertisement

Immigrant Communities in Iowa say Government Failed to Assist after Derecho

Most of the residents in this Cedar Rapids community don't speak English, making it even harder to get help
Immigrant kids in Cedar Rapids play among debris as parents search for places to sleep after derecho ravages their homes.
Immigrant kids in Cedar Rapids play among debris as parents search for places to sleep after derecho ravages their homes.(CNN/KCRG)
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cedar Rapids, Iowa community comprised of mostly immigrants is struggling to get by after a severe, widespread storm with hurricane-force winds, otherwise know as a derecho, ravaged their homes last week. Dozens of volunteers came to the city to help clean up and bring food and water to the victims, but both parties agreed it wasn’t enough and the lack of government presence was noticed.

“We need to be able to call out our leaders and ask them where are you at this point, at this time,” said a Cedar Rapids resident. “We have people who don’t have houses and were not talking about one, two, three, we’re talking about hundreds of families that will probably be sleeping in their cars.”

The storm tore roofs, walls and doors off of apartments and left wire hanging out of windows and nails facing upright on the ground.

Most people in this area also don’t speak English -- making it even harder for them to get the help they need.

People have been sleeping in cars and tents since the storm. Neighbors are sharing food, using the little working cooking equipment left.

“Too much people sleeping here outside,” said another Cedar Rapids local. “No good. No good. Everyday. Everyday.”

Emergency officials say vans will arrive soon to take residents to shelters but volunteers and residents worry they are running out of time and resources to keep these communities afloat.

“These people should’ve been in shelters on Monday night,” said Kelly McMahon, a kindergarten teacher who has been volunteering in the area. “We should be helping our most vulnerable first and that’s not what were doing.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Appleton man arrested after police find animals and reptiles in a home

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Appleton Police Department removed several animals including reptiles from a home on the south side of the city following multiple calls for service.

News

Neenah Joint School District official dies after being stung by hornets

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
District officials say Andrew Thorson, 38, was stung at his home on August 2, and died on Saturday, August 15.

News

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement.

News

Fond du Lac couple threatened over Pride flag, community now showing support

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Fond du Lac couple received a threat, demanding they take down their Pride flag. Now more people in the community are showing support for the LGBTQ community.

Latest News

News

Mark Murphy: More than 80% of fans opt out of season tickets for upcoming season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
During the interview, McCarren brought up the team’s decision to not have any fans attend at least the first two home games, and Murphy said that it was a tough decision.

Packers

Packers hold first training camp practice, Clark signs massive contract extension

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay kicked off training camp, 209 days after last stepping on a football field for last season's NFC Championship

News

School supplies, cereal handed out at FdL church’s Back to School event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Church members say they look forward to the event all year long, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to completely change the way it could be held.

News

Wisconsin man writes book on father’s untold story of World War Two

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The details of Frank Tachovsky's time in war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph Tachovsky, opened his dad's off-limits footlocker after his death in 2011.

News

DHS: 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported, another 829 cases confirmed in Saturday report

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7.3% of tests received Saturday by the Wisconsin DHS have come back positive for COVID-19, a day after 1,021 new cases were found out of 10,439 tests.

News

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.