Fond du Lac couple threatened over Pride flag, community now showing support

FDL Pride flag incident
FDL Pride flag incident(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A pride flag supporting the LGBTQ community is just one of the bright rainbows you can find around Christine Anderson’s Fond du Lac home.

“It has brought me so much stinking happiness,” said Anderson. “Even people walking by, especially the younger generation, high schoolers always stop and comment and ask where did I get this from.”

But a piece of mail dropped on her doorstep last week tried to put a damper on that positivity.

“My boyfriend opened up the door and in this blue plastic bag are multiple sheets of paper,” said Anderson.

Those papers featured old cartoons that reference bible verses to argue against homosexuality. There was also a handwritten note stating things like “You have been warned, get rid of flag” and “No joke.”

FDL threatening note over Pride flag
FDL threatening note over Pride flag(Christine Anderson)

“As soon as I got that threat it just, I went into war zone,” said Anderson. “It was like, you’re not going to tell me that I can’t support my community.”

Anderson reported the threat to police and has since installed security cameras.

“I didn’t need to find out who did it, I just need to know that if it’s going to happen to somebody else, then it’s a problem,” said Anderson.

Fond du Lac’s Pride Alliance Founder and President  Misty Gedlinske says the threat is disappointing, but it’s been leading to some positives after Anderson posted about the incident on Facebook.

 “I think it is all progress because the reaction to her post and us sharing her post has been positive,” said Gedlinske. “It has caused people to stand up and say ‘We are sorry this happened to you and this does not represent us, and we don’t like that these things are happening in our community, and we’re going to do differently.”

Anderson’s story has also inspired others to invest in shows of Pride.

“My friend Kim posted a picture of her flag and it brought be to tears, that was so amazing,” said Anderson. “So I posted a picture of her flag, and now other people are buying flags.”

A visual representation that fear tactics and bullying won’t work.

“Pride is all year long and when hate is loud love won’t be silent,” said Gedlinske.

Anderson certainly doesn’t plan to be silent and is thrilled that, for the most part, her Fond du Lac neighbors are backing her up.

 “It just shows that there’s a lot of love here versus that one hateful person,” said Anderson.

Gedlinske says if anyone needs advice on how to have difficult conversations or to resolve conflict peacefully, they can reach out to Fond du Lac Pride Alliance for help.   

