EVENING STORMS END, THEN MAINLY CLEAR TONIGHT

Spotty storms remain possible this evening... mainly to the north of Green Bay. Brief downpours, gusty winds, and small hail may accompany the stronger storms, but the threat for severe weather is LOW. Any rain should fade away late this evening, and skies will clear overnight. Lows will dip into the 50s.

The humidity should be even lower Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Look for early sunshine followed by additional afternoon cloud cover. A stray shower may pop up during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Skies should clear overnight with lows dipping into the mid 50s around the Fox Valley... some 40s are possible NORTH. Patchy fog may also form.

A weak weather disturbance could trigger spotty showers and storms Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. The humidity should stay low with dew points expected to be in the 50s. The mugginess begins to return on Thursday. It should also be warmer with highs into the low-to-mid 80s. An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but chances will be higher Friday and Saturday as a cold front settles into the area. Friday will be warm and muggy with highs into the mid 80s. Saturday should be a little cooler... with upper 70s, but it will still be humid.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

MONDAY: W/NE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

TUESDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end, then mainly clear. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Morning sun followed by afernoon clouds. Slightly cooler with low humidity. A stray PM shower? HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Comfortable with plenty of sun. Slight chance for storms LATE. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer, but still comfortable. Spotty showers or storms. Turning more humid late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated storm possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered storms possible with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Spotty storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humid, but a bit cooler. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78

