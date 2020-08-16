Consumer Alert: BBB investigating moving company listed with a Green Bay address

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Movers beware - officials say a major investigation is underway regarding a moving company scheme from Green Bay across the country.

Dozens of customers say their belongings were held hostage until they had paid extra fees to a company called “Great Moving”.

Bob Benson tells Action 2 News he was left with broken furniture and a big bill when he hired the company.

“Talk about a misnomer! Nothing great about it, it was a nightmare, not quite start to finish, but almost,” said Benson.

The pastor was planning a big move from Pennsylvania to North Carolina.

He thought he’d save money not going with a big name company and found “Great Moving” that claimed to be in Green Bay.

When asked how he decided to hire a moving company based in Wisconsin while living on the East Coast, Benson said he did a Google search to find the company.

After phone conversations, as well as a quote of $3300, he signed a contract with Great Moving.

“They were late coming to our house. They didn’t get there until 5 p.m. and when they did, that’s when we found out there were all these extra charges they were going to be adding on,” said Benson.

He felt trapped, but it was too late to hire another company.

“We had paid extra $1,300 the day they picked up our furniture, they were to deliver within 7 business days. Well, 16 days later is when they got here with our furniture,” said Benson.

“He paid more than $6,000, nearly double the quote given to him.

He then filed a claim with Great Moving, but when customer service stopped returning his calls, he turned it over to the Wisconsin BBB.

“They said they were located on Mason Street in Green Bay - that wasn’t true, and also said they were a BBB accredited business with an A+ rating, and that wasn’t true,” said Susan Bach of the Wisconsin BBB. “And also, they’re adding fees on the day of the move, last minute, often when the homeowners goods are loaded on the truck, so they feel stuck. This is fraud for sure.”

The BBB has 49 complaints in 26 states, but none are from Wisconsin.

Like Bob, customers said “Great Moving” was anything but great, and the total losses are more than $58,000.

This week, the FBI arrested two men in Brooklyn, New York and charged them with fraud.

Now, other potential victims are being asked to come forward.

Benson said he was relieved to hear the news of the arrests, and hopes what happened to him can save another person the agony.

“Do what I didn’t do. Dig a little deeper, do some research, get some recommendations that might have saved us a lot of grief,” said Benson.

