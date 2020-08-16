Advertisement

Appleton man arrested for 7th OWI charge

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an Appleton man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper was called to the area of South Memorial Drive and Prospect Avenue in Outagamie County just before midnight on Saturday for a report of a motorcycle which had crashed.

When the trooper arrived at the scene, authorities say the driver had tipped his motorcycle and not crashed, however the trooper could smell intoxicants while making contact with the driver.

The driver, identified by the State Patrol as 60-year-old Scott Sonnleitner, went through field sobriety tests, and was then arrested for a seventh offense.

In addition, a blood draw was done at an area hospital, and Sonnleitner was taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

