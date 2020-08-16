Advertisement

Appleton Fire officials: “Choking” smoke alerts occupants to kitchen fire

Officials say both units had a smoke alarm, but the batteries were missing from both alarms, making them inoperable
Appleton kitchen fire
Appleton kitchen fire(Appleton Fire Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An early morning kitchen fire in Appleton on Sunday caused a close call for occupants, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

Officials say they were called to the 1700 block of N. Oneida Street in the central part of the city shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a structure fire, with the fire reportedly starting on the stove.

The caller, according to fire officials, stated the occupants put out the fire, but there was still a lot of smoke in the building.

When they arrived, crews found moderate black smoke inside the lower unit of the building, which was an upper and lower two-family residential home, and confirmed the fire on the stove was out.

Appleton kitchen fire
Appleton kitchen fire(Appleton Fire Department)

Other fire crews searched the home and helped notify, as well as evacuate, the occupants in the upper unit.

The occupants of the lower unit were treated on-scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials didn’t say how many people were treated.

Although the fire was contained to the kitchen, officials say there was smoke damage throughout most of the first floor.

In addition, officials say both units had a smoke alarm, but the batteries were missing from both alarms, making them inoperable.

The fire department said the occupants woke up to “choking” smoke, which alerted them to the fire.

At this time, there isn’t a damage estimate, and the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Percentage of test results positive for COVID-19 climbs to 11.2% Sunday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Health officials say one person died from COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 1,039. The percentage of deaths is continuing to hold steady at 1.6% of known cases.

News

Eric Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The campaign says the visit will highlight President Trump’s ’unwavering support for the nation’s heroic law enforcement’, and also highlight a recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association.

News

Police: Body found by lifeguards at Colburn Pool, pool closed until further notice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in the area of Colburn Park early Sunday afternoon after police say a body was found in the deep end of Colburn Pool Sunday morning.

News

Woman killed in Cudahy fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victim's name has not been released.

Latest News

News

2 teens arrested in girl’s fatal shooting in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the male suspects are 16 and 19 years old and both are from Madison.

Crime

Appleton man arrested after police find animals and reptiles in a home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Appleton Police Department removed several animals including reptiles from a home on the south side of the city following multiple calls for service.

News

Neenah Joint School District official dies after being stung by hornets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
District officials say Andrew Thorson, 38, was stung at his home on August 2, and died on Saturday, August 15.

News

Immigrant Communities in Iowa say Government Failed to Assist after Derecho

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Immigrant families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa struggle to get by after storm. No government assistance is in sight.

News

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement.

News

Fond du Lac couple threatened over Pride flag, community now showing support

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Fond du Lac couple received a threat, demanding they take down their Pride flag. Now more people in the community are showing support for the LGBTQ community.