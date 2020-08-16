Appleton Fire officials: “Choking” smoke alerts occupants to kitchen fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An early morning kitchen fire in Appleton on Sunday caused a close call for occupants, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

Officials say they were called to the 1700 block of N. Oneida Street in the central part of the city shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a structure fire, with the fire reportedly starting on the stove.

The caller, according to fire officials, stated the occupants put out the fire, but there was still a lot of smoke in the building.

When they arrived, crews found moderate black smoke inside the lower unit of the building, which was an upper and lower two-family residential home, and confirmed the fire on the stove was out.

Appleton kitchen fire (Appleton Fire Department)

Other fire crews searched the home and helped notify, as well as evacuate, the occupants in the upper unit.

The occupants of the lower unit were treated on-scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials didn’t say how many people were treated.

Although the fire was contained to the kitchen, officials say there was smoke damage throughout most of the first floor.

In addition, officials say both units had a smoke alarm, but the batteries were missing from both alarms, making them inoperable.

The fire department said the occupants woke up to “choking” smoke, which alerted them to the fire.

At this time, there isn’t a damage estimate, and the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.