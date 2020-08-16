2 teens arrested in girl’s fatal shooting in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

Police say the male suspects are 16 and 19 years old and both are from Madison.

The 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday while the 16-year-old was arrested Friday.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime.

Anisa Scott was struck and wounded when a car when was a passenger in was hit by bullets Tuesday on Madison’s East Side.

Her family removed her from life support Thursday.

The girl’s funeral will be held Saturday.

