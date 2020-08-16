1 injured in Waupaca motorcycle crash

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say one person is recovering from injuries following a motorcycle crash late Saturday night in Waupaca.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, officers were called to East Gate Dr. east of County Highway A in Waupaca at 9:45 p.m.

During the initial investigation, officers found the driver was traveling east when it failed to negotiate the curve, and went into the north ditch, where it then lost control.

The driver was then taken by ambulance to Theda Care of Waupaca, and then flown by ThedaStar in Neenah.

No other details were immediately provided to Action 2 News.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.