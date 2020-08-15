Advertisement

Wisconsin man writes book on father’s untold story of World War Two

In June the book was published and is now available in stores and online.
The details of Frank Tachovsky's time in war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph Tachovsky, opened his dad's off-limits footlocker after his death in 2011.
By Tia Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -V-J Day short for Victory over Japan Day is being celebrated across the globe.

It marks the 75th anniversary imperial Japan surrendered in World War Two, marking the end of the almost six-year war.

“I think for their whole lives they’ve lived trying to forget the horror of war, but then as frail little old men that’s not how they want to be remembered,” Author of 40 Thieves on Saipan Joseph Tachovsky said.

The details of Frank Tachovsky’s time in the war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph Tachovsky, opened his dad’s off-limits footlocker after his death in 2011.

“In it was like a trove of letters and documents and awards and medals,” Tachovsky said.

The information Joseph found was turned into a 28 chapter book unveiling the story of the “40 Thieves.”

“It was like a puzzle was in front of me that I felt compelled to put together,” said Tachovsky.

The 40 Thieves was a nickname given to a covert World War Two Special Operations platoon led by Frank Tachovsky.

“One of the key battles that led to the Japanese surrender was the battle for Saipan,” said Tachovsky. “It was the first link in the chain of Japanese home islands.”

Over the past 9 years, Joseph met with surviving platoon members and researched the war to bring the book, 40 Thieves on Saipan, to life.

“It was exciting to see these men who knew my father as a young man, as a young lieutenant, and how much they respected him and how much respect he showed his men,” said Tachovsky.

In June the book was published and is now available in stores and online.

After the war Frank Tachovsky relocated to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin where he served as mayor for two terms.

