Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(Source: WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) -- The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about 100 people were marching through a residential neighborhood in Wauwatosa to call for the firing of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

He has shot and killed three people in the line of duty over the past five years.

Police pulled a protester from his bike and tackled him, leading protesters to gather around squad cars and call for the man’s release.

