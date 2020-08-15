Advertisement

SPOTTY SHOWERS & T’SHOWERS TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A cold front will push away from Wisconsin by early this afternoon. As it does so, spotty showers and thundershowers are possible. The risk of severe weather is LOW. Otherwise, it will be more humid this morning, then following the cold front, it will become less humid later this evening. Temperatures will be rising to the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for quiet weather overnight with partly cloudy skies, a few sprinkles north, and lows in the upper 50s to around 60º.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, but less humid making it a pretty comfortable day. A weak disturbance will spark off a few spotty showers on Sunday, but the large majority of northeast Wisconsin will spend most of the day dry. Early next week the drier and comfortable weather will continue. On Wednesday some spotty afternoon thundershowers are possible. On Friday scattered showers and storms are foretasted.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW VEERING NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: W VEERING NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms. A humid morning, but less humid late. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Stray sprinkles? LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Comfortable with plenty of sun. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable, but slightly warmer. Chance of an afternoon t’shower. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: warm and more humid. Scattered storms. High: 82

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

