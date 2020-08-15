Advertisement

School supplies, cereal handed out at FdL church's Back to School event

School supplies
School supplies(Gray)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Celebration Assembly Church in Fond du Lac held their annual back to school even ton Saturday, and handed out free school supplies as well as boxes of cereal, to anyone who drove up.

Church members say they look forward to the event all year long, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to completely change the way it could be held.

Usually, the church hosts a carnival to help get kids excited for the new school year, so instead of canceling the event, a drive-thru parade was held to help remind the community they are loved.

“We know how your life has been turned upside down and had a lot of things look like bad news, but we want to be that bright light of great news in the community we care about,” said Craig Ellefsen, the Pastor at Celebration Assembly Church.

The supplies are available for any students of any age, and is first come, first serve while supplies last.

