Advertisement

Mark Murphy: More than 80% of fans opt out of season tickets for upcoming season

Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau president Brad Toll says this could be a costly season for tourism if tens of thousands of fans can't cheer inside Lambeau Field.
Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau president Brad Toll says this could be a costly season for tourism if tens of thousands of fans can't cheer inside Lambeau Field.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In an interview with Larry McCarren posted to the Packers website, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy announced more than 80% of Packers fans have opted out of season tickets for the upcoming season.

During the interview, McCarren brought up the team’s decision to not have any fans attend at least the first two home games, and Murphy said that it was a tough decision.

“Here in Green Bay, we know how much our home games mean to the local economy. But, at the end of the day, the most important thing in my mind is protecting the health and safety of our community and our fans.”

Related: The costly silence of tourism in Titletown

Then, Murphy announced that after sending a survey out to season ticket holders earlier this year, just over 80% of fans opted out of season tickets for this year.

“In my mind, the fact that high of a percentage of fans were uncomfortable in coming to games was a factor that weighed in my thinking,” said Murphy.

In addition to no fans at the first two home games, there will be no fans at training camp, Family Night, or for preseason games.

Fans who do attend games will be required to wear face masks, only use mobile tickets, and are encouraged to wash their hands often.

In addition, all purchases at the Pro Shop and concession stands will be cashless, according to the team’s website.

The Packers add if fans are able to attend games later in the season, season ticket holders who have opted in for the opportunity to buy tickets this season will receive instructions about ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Packers

Packers hold first training camp practice, Clark signs massive contract extension

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay kicked off training camp, 209 days after last stepping on a football field for last season's NFC Championship

News

School supplies, cereal handed out at FdL church’s Back to School event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Church members say they look forward to the event all year long, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to completely change the way it could be held.

News

Wisconsin man writes book on father’s untold story of World War Two

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The details of Frank Tachovsky's time in war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph Tachovsky, opened his dad's off-limits footlocker after his death in 2011.

News

DHS: 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported, another 829 cases confirmed in Saturday report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7.3% of tests received Saturday by the Wisconsin DHS have come back positive for COVID-19, a day after 1,021 new cases were found out of 10,439 tests.

Latest News

News

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

News

3 displaced, $15k in damage following fire caused by unattended cooking

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Green Bay Metro Area Fire Department, crews were called to the 3700 block of Wildcat Trail for a report of a stove fire at 8:10 a.m.

News

Kenny Clark signs $70 million, 4-year extension with Packers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The extension makes him the highest paid nose tackle in league history, and is the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Coronavirus

American Heart Association Reports Coronavirus can have Damaging Effects on Heart

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
American Heart Association says Coronavirus can have damaging effects on the heart.

Packers

Green Bay Packers Claim Travis Fulgham

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Packers claim Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham this morning.

News

Renewed fight over fluoride

Updated: 20 hours ago
A Green Bay mother is once again fighting to take fluoride out of Green Bay's drinking water