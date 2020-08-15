Mark Murphy: More than 80% of fans opt out of season tickets for upcoming season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In an interview with Larry McCarren posted to the Packers website, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy announced more than 80% of Packers fans have opted out of season tickets for the upcoming season.

During the interview, McCarren brought up the team’s decision to not have any fans attend at least the first two home games, and Murphy said that it was a tough decision.

“Here in Green Bay, we know how much our home games mean to the local economy. But, at the end of the day, the most important thing in my mind is protecting the health and safety of our community and our fans.”

Then, Murphy announced that after sending a survey out to season ticket holders earlier this year, just over 80% of fans opted out of season tickets for this year.

“In my mind, the fact that high of a percentage of fans were uncomfortable in coming to games was a factor that weighed in my thinking,” said Murphy.

In addition to no fans at the first two home games, there will be no fans at training camp, Family Night, or for preseason games.

Fans who do attend games will be required to wear face masks, only use mobile tickets, and are encouraged to wash their hands often.

In addition, all purchases at the Pro Shop and concession stands will be cashless, according to the team’s website.

The Packers add if fans are able to attend games later in the season, season ticket holders who have opted in for the opportunity to buy tickets this season will receive instructions about ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

