Kenny Clark signs $70 million, 4-year extension with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kenny Clark will be sticking around for a bit longer with the Green Bay Packers.

On Saturday, the team announced Clark has signed a four-year extension worth $70 million, which includes a $25 million signing bonus.

The extension makes him the highest paid nose tackle in league history, and is the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

More info on the Kenny Clark deal:



🏈Clark will make $37M in the first two years of the deal.



🏈There’s no deferral on the bonus.



🏈And he’s now tied to Green Bay for the next five seasons. https://t.co/JLTU0YEfPP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2020

Reports show Clark will make $37 million in the first two years of the deal, and there’s no deferral on the bonus.

Clark is now tied to Green Bay for the next five seasons.

News of the signing broke just before the Packers hit the practice field Saturday morning.

Clark was drafted by the Packers in the first round in 2016 as the #27 overall choice, and has recorded 16.5 sacks so far in his career.

That includes leading the team in sacks from 2017 - 2019.

The team says Clark earned his first Pro Bowl trip after a 2019 season where he started all 16 games.

Team officials say Clark has played in 60 regular-season games, with 46 starts, registering 273 tackles, four fumble recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.