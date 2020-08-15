Green Bay Packers Claim Travis Fulgham

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham is the latest addition to the Packers, announced Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst early this morning. Fulgham was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He was draft pick number 184 overall out of Old Dominion.

Fulgham was on the active roster and practice squad of the Lions as a rookie. He played in three games last season.

Fulgham is 6′2′ and 211lbs. He will wear number 18.

