FEELING LESS HUMID FOR THE EARLY WEEK

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening, but most of us will remain rain free. The humidity will be dropping tonight, and lows should settle into the mid 50s to near 60 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday may feel slightly humid, but will generally be more comfortable compared to today. Highs should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. While a spotty storm could develop, and rain won't be too widespread or last for very long where it does develop. Temperatures should dip to near 60 Sunday night.

The comfortable weather will continue through the first half of next week. Monday should be dry with highs in the upper 70s... Tuesday should be similar, but with more sunshine early. By Tuesday evening, a round of rain showers or storms could be approaching from the northwest. Spotty storms remain possible on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday should be near 80. The humidity begins to rise late next week. Friday should be warmer and more humid with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and dew points back into the mid 60s. Another round of storms is possible late Friday into Saturday as a cold front arrives.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

MONDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: An isolated evening shower. Partly cloudy. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Low humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Comfortable with plenty of sun. Chance for storms LATE. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable, but slightly warmer. Spotty showers or storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Humidity ticks up late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Spotty storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 77

