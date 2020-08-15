DHS: 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported, another 829 cases confirmed in Saturday report

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- According to Saturday’s report, another 829 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus which causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 65,056 people who have tested positive. The state says another 10,506 people had tests come back negative Saturday, bringing that total to 1,120,175.

People are only counted once in the state’s statistics even if they have multiple tests.

61 out of the state’s 72 counties reported an increase in cases, while Michigan’s Upper Peninsula saw an increase in five of the 15 counties.

13 more deaths were reported across the state, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 1,038. The percentage of deaths is continuing to hold steady at 1.6% of known cases. The new deaths were reported in Dane, Marathon, Pierce, Taylor and Walworth Counties (one each), two deaths were reported in Waukesha County, and three were reported in Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

The percentage of active cases fell by four-tenths of a percent to 13.6%, or 8,828 active cases. Recovered cases also increased by four-tenths of a percent to 84.8%. The number of recovered cases is now at 55,172.

To be considered recovered, a person survives 30 days from their first symptoms or testing positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

7.3% of tests received Saturday by the Wisconsin DHS have come back positive for COVID-19, a day after 1,021 new cases were found out of 10,439 tests.

40 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hour period. There have now been 5,275 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February. The state reports 336 are currently hospitalized, with 110 in ICU. Another 239 patients have COVID-19 tests pending.

County case numbers (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases or deaths. For consistency, we use data from the DHS; county health departments may report different numbers because their figures are compiled at different times):

Wisconsin

Adams - 94 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 30 cases (1 death)

Barron - 323 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 32 cases (1 death)

Brown - 4,469 cases (+44) (55 deaths)

Buffalo - 47 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 27 cases (adjusted from Friday’s DHS report of 28) (1 death)

Calumet - 387 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 266 cases (+7)

Clark – 195 cases (Reflected from Friday’s DHS report of 196) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 287 case (+8) (2 deaths)

Crawford - 84 cases

Dane - 4,783 cases (+34) (39 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 920 cases (+26) (5 deaths)

Door - 115 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 218 cases (+6)

Dunn - 139 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 654 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Florence - 15 cases (+3)

Fond du Lac - 757 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Forest - 60 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 391 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Green - 210 cases (+16) (1 death)

Green Lake - 62 cases (+1)

Iowa - 97 cases (+4)

Iron - 78 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 60 cases (Reflects Friday’s DHS report of 61) (1 death)

Jefferson - 701 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 151 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,771 cases (+37) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 142 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 959 cases (+8) (1 death)

Lafayette - 169 cases (+3)

Langlade - 73 cases (+3) (1 death)

Lincoln - 73 cases

Manitowoc - 391 cases (+18) (1 death)

Marathon - 691 cases (+11) (12 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 485 cases (+6) (5 deaths)

Marquette - 81 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 26 cases

Milwaukee – 22,054 (+175) (465 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 252 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 272 cases (+9) (1 death)

Oneida - 173 cases (+3)

Outagamie - 1,369 cases (+15) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 770 cases (+13) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 44 cases (+1)

Pierce - 239 cases (+7) (4 deaths) (+1)

Polk - 140 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 457 cases (+9)

Price - 32 cases

Racine - 3,665 cases (+22) (81 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 38 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,477 (+7) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 502 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 101 cases (+9)

Shawano - 214 cases (+4)

Sheboygan - 835 cases (+21) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 534 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Taylor - 76 cases (Reflects change from Friday’s DHS report of 77) (2 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau - 370 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 71 cases (+1)

Vilas - 73 cases (+4)

Walworth - 1,479 cases (+49) (25 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 49 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,207 cases (+19) (23 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,746 cases (+89) (65 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 520 cases (+13) (16 deaths)

Waushara - 127 cases (+5 ) (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,263 cases (+15) (19 deaths)

Wood - 372 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 15 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 31 cases

Delta – 88 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 58 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 125 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 46 cases

Iron - 21 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 15 cases

Mackinac - 22 cases

Marquette - 180 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 153 cases (+9)

Ontonagon – 22 cases (+2)

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

