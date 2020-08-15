Advertisement

Appleton house fire kills dog

(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire on Appleton’s W. Lorain St. killed a pet dog Friday afternoon.

The fire as noticed by a passerby, who called 911.

Firefighters saw light smoke outside the house and found heavy smoke and flames in the living room when they went inside.

Firefighters found two dogs. One was in distress. Firefighters gave it oxygen and other care, but it died. The other dog wasn’t hurt.

The owner wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to the home and its contents. Firefighters used fans to get smoke out of the house, but the person who lived there will need to find another place to stay for now.

The fire department is investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At 99, Manitowoc woman awarded UW-Stevens Point college degree

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Appleton Police notice uptick in suicide calls, particularly among teenagers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Early on in the pandemic mental health experts expected their resources would be needed more than ever. Lately Appleton police have noted an uptick in suicide calls, particularly among teenagers.

News

Appleton sees more teen suicide calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pandemic has taken a toll on their daily routine, social contacts and sense of security.

News

Local contractor warns against coal-based tar sealants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some communities are banning them as bad for health and the environment

Latest News

News

At 99, Manitowoc woman awarded UW-Stevens Point college degree

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Virginia Posny is 99 years old, and until this week, she’d put in the work--but didn’t have a college degree.

News

Driveway scammers likely to use toxic sealants

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some communities are banning coal tar-based sealants to protect health and the environment

News

Local contractor advocates for statewide coal tar-based sealant ban

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
We first reported in December 2019 about a city-wide ban in Green Bay against the application of coal tar-based sealants.

News

What Americans were asked to sacrifice

Updated: 4 hours ago
A local historian describes the last time Americans were asked to make a collective sacrifice

News

Teen suicide calls up during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The pandemic is taking a mental toll on young people

Politics

Vice President Pence announces trip to southern Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Vice President Mike Pence's speech will tout the Trump Administration's economic policies.