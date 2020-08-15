Appleton house fire kills dog

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire on Appleton’s W. Lorain St. killed a pet dog Friday afternoon.

The fire as noticed by a passerby, who called 911.

Firefighters saw light smoke outside the house and found heavy smoke and flames in the living room when they went inside.

Firefighters found two dogs. One was in distress. Firefighters gave it oxygen and other care, but it died. The other dog wasn’t hurt.

The owner wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to the home and its contents. Firefighters used fans to get smoke out of the house, but the person who lived there will need to find another place to stay for now.

The fire department is investigating what caused the fire.

