American Heart Association Reports Coronavirus can have Damaging Effects on Heart

Experts say the virus doesn't only affect the lungs
40% of coronavirus deaths were related to cardiovascular issues, American Heart Association reports.
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Heart Association reports 40 percent of deaths from COVID-19 have been related to cardiovascular complications -- injuries involving the blood, blood vessels or heart. They say the damage the coronavirus does to the cardiovascular system can last long after a patient has recovered. This has even led to heart attacks, strokes and fatal heartbeat irregularities in some.

It goes the other way too, having cardiovascular issues can put you at higher risk for being hospitalized with COVID-19. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests Hypertension (high blood pressure) can cause a person to be three times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than someone without it. Mounting evidence suggests that physical fitness can lower your risk for COVID-19 hospitalization.

