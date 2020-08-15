3 displaced, $15k in damage following fire caused by unattended cooking

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials three people are being helped by the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire displaced them.

According to the Green Bay Metro Area Fire Department, crews were called to the 3700 block of Wildcat Trail for a report of a stove fire at 8:10 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found moderate smoke coming from the apartment, and heavy smoke inside.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and was contained to the kitchen area of the apartment.

Although the unit which had the fire in it was considered uninhabitable by fire officials, residents in the neighboring units were allowed to return.

Fire officials listed the cause as unattended cooking on the kitchen stove top.

No one was injured during the incident.

