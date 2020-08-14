Advertisement

WARM FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY SATURDAY STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies today will be mostly sunny, although some scattered clouds are possible north as a storm system falls apart before reaching northeast Wisconsin. It will be warm today and it will also feel a bit more humid.

Late tonight thunderstorms will develop over Minnesota, those storms will weaken as they draw near northeast Wisconsin. There may already be a line of thunderstorms in central Wisconsin by midnight tonight. Then, scatted thunderstorms will push through northeast Wisconsin especially during the morning and afternoon. While the risk of severe weather is LOW, there may still be some heavy downpours and gusty wind.

Sunday will be partly sunny and there may be a stray shower as a weak disturbance passes across Wisconsin. Next week will be much cooler, highs most days will be in the 70s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: S/SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and more humid. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms west. Slightly humid. LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken, scattered storms develop. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable, but slightly warmer. A stray afternoon t’shower? HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. A stray afternoon t’shower? HIGH: 79

