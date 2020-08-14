Vice President Pence announces trip to southern Wisconsin

DARIEN, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wisconsin next week. He plans to give a speech in Darien in Walworth County on Wednesday, August 19.

The vice president’s office says he’ll tout the Trump administration’s America First trade priorities and helping American workers, and pro-growth policies that have created manufacturing jobs and kept unemployment in the state low.

We don’t know if the visit is open to the public. Details are coming later, Pence’s office says.

Darien is in very southern Wisconsin, an hour’s drive from Milwaukee, where the Democratic National Convention will be underway.

Donald Trump carried Walworth County in 2016 with 57% of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 37%.

President Trump is visiting Oshkosh on Monday. He’ll give a campaign speech at Wittman Airport attacking presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s record on jobs and the economy.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll gives former vice president Joe Biden a five-point lead over President Trump in Wisconsin.

