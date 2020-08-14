Advertisement

SCATTERED STORMS SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While we remain dry tonight, a large area of storms will reside to the west, across Minnesota. These storms will approach our area toward daybreak Saturday. As of now, it looks like most of the storms weaken or maybe even fall apart as they wander into our area. Then as the front moves through during the morning and midday hours, some other scattered showers and storms are expected to pop-up. The scattered storms should exit the area by mid-afternoon. The SEVERE RISK IS LOW, but a few storms could bring brief downpours and wind gusts to 30 mph. Behind the front the wind turns to the northwest, so despite a humid morning by late day or early evening the humidity noticeably drops.

Sunday will bring lower humidity and a partly sunny sky. There is a chance of a spotty shower Sunday, but most of us will easily be dry.

Cool 70s and comfortable humidity will start the new work week... There is a chance of spotty thundershowers Wednesday. A better chance of storms return Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S/SW VEERING WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms. A humid morning, but less humid late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Comfortable with plenty of sun. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable, but slightly warmer. Chance of an afternoon t’shower. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: warm and more humid. Scattered storms. High: 83

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain storms to push across Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday could see a line of storms go through. Severe weather is not expected.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday storm chances

Updated: 5 hours ago
While the risk of severe weather is LOW, there may still be some heavy downpours and gusty wind.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
While the risk of severe weather is LOW, there may still be some heavy downpours and gusty wind.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday storms

Updated: 13 hours ago
Scattered thunderstorms will push through northeast Wisconsin especially during the morning and afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

WARM FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY SATURDAY STORMS

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

WARM, MORE HUMID FRIDAY

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humid but dry Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Warmer than Thursday. Rain approaches from the west for Saturday.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry Friday

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
A bit hotter and muggier

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm end to the week

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mix of sun and clouds

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
Highs temperatures will be slightly cooler north, hovering near 80, and warmer south, mostly in the middle 80s.