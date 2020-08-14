SCATTERED STORMS SATURDAY

While we remain dry tonight, a large area of storms will reside to the west, across Minnesota. These storms will approach our area toward daybreak Saturday. As of now, it looks like most of the storms weaken or maybe even fall apart as they wander into our area. Then as the front moves through during the morning and midday hours, some other scattered showers and storms are expected to pop-up. The scattered storms should exit the area by mid-afternoon. The SEVERE RISK IS LOW, but a few storms could bring brief downpours and wind gusts to 30 mph. Behind the front the wind turns to the northwest, so despite a humid morning by late day or early evening the humidity noticeably drops.

Sunday will bring lower humidity and a partly sunny sky. There is a chance of a spotty shower Sunday, but most of us will easily be dry.

Cool 70s and comfortable humidity will start the new work week... There is a chance of spotty thundershowers Wednesday. A better chance of storms return Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S/SW VEERING WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms. A humid morning, but less humid late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Comfortable with plenty of sun. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable, but slightly warmer. Chance of an afternoon t’shower. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: warm and more humid. Scattered storms. High: 83

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.