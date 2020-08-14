Advertisement

Power 2 Change extended interview: Dr. Eddie Moore Jr.

Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. on Power 2 Change
Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. on Power 2 Change(WBAY)
By Cami Rapson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. is the founder of The Privilege Institute, based in Green Bay. It teaches people to recognize privilege and provides education, strategies, and programs about diversity, power and privilege. 

In our extended Power 2 Change conversation with Moore, he talks about ways we can recognize privilege in ourselves and what we can do about it. Plus, Moore gives a very honest insight into his own struggles and how it helped create the person he is today. 

Continue learning at Moore’s website, https://www.eddiemoorejr.com/

