Packers itching to get on field for first practice Saturday, Savage ready to show off improvement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers celebrated a 10th consecutive day with no positive Covid-19 tests on Thursday, while the team was counting down, t-minus 2 days, until the Green Bay’s first practice. Saturday’s workout will mark the first time the Packers have had any action on a field since last season ended in Santa Clara 207 days ago.

To a man, the Packers are expressing excitement to get back on the field this weekend

“It will definitely be a relief because there was so much uncertainty this offseason about if there was going to be a season and this, that, and the third,” said 2nd-year safety Darnell Savage. “To finally be out there and forget about everything else, let loose and just play football again I think is going to be great for everyone. So I’m excited for that.” “The energy has been great,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “We have all been cooped up for a long time. It’s great to see everybody’s face back around the building. The guys are enjoying being around each other and getting back to football.”

LaFleur says practice will look and feel pretty normal this weekend, despite Covid protocols.

“We are going to try to remind our guys to keep their distance when they are not out there in the drills or in 11-on-11′s,” LaFleur said. “But I think it will have a pretty typical feel to it. We just have to be mindful.”

There's been plenty of talk about expectations for a 2nd year jump from OLB Rashan Gary, but what about his 2019 1st-round draft pick teammate Darnell Savage?

The safety had a pretty stellar rookie showing. Despite a tough ankle injury he had 2 interceptions, deflected a pass that Preston Smith picked off, forced 2 fumbles, and had more than 50 tackles. All that? Just the appetizer, according to the 2nd-year safety.

“I am an extremely confident guy, but at the same time I always want to get better,” Savage said. “I feel like if you’re not doing it to be the best then what are you doing? I want to improve in everything. I am not going to stop until I am on top of the world. I have gotten better every year that I have played football. The emphasis I want to put on myself is to continue to do what got me to this point, and not overthink or anything like that. Use my God-given ability and the brain he gave me, and the instincts and stuff and just go. I think at times I may have been a little hesitant or whatever like that.”

