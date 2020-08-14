Advertisement

Nearly 10% test positive for coronavirus

Out of 10,439 tests by Friday's cut-off, 1,021 patients tested positive
(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - After good numbers to start the week, the key coronavirus statistics headed in the wrong direction at the end of the week.

Nearly 10% of tests (9.78%) received by Friday’s cut-off were positive -- 1,021 new cases were found in 62 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, out of 10,439 tests.

That’s the highest percentage since July 20, when the percentage of positive tests was over 10% -- but that was from fewer than 7,000 tests.

It’s the seventh time Wisconsin had more than 1,000 tests come back positive, all within the past 4 weeks. That’s also indicative of more testing during the past 4 weeks.

And it’s the most counties to have positive results in one 24-hour period since we started listing cases by county on April 2. Twenty-four of those counties had double- or triple-digit increases over Thursday.

Wisconsin has added more than 10,000 new cases since August 1.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

A total 64,227 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. The state tested 1,044,613 more who came back negative. People are only counted once in the state’s statistics even if they have multiple tests.

Seven more deaths were reported, including Brown, Marathon and Winnebago counties, bringing the death toll to 1,025. The percentage of deaths is holding steady at 1.6% of known cases.

The percentage of active cases fell by one-tenth of a percent to 14%, or 9,003 active cases. Recovered cases increased by one-tenth of a percent to 84.4%. To be considered recovered, a person survives 30 days from their first symptoms or testing positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

Sixty-five people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hour period. There have now been 5,235 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February. The state reports 354 are currently hospitalized, with 109 in ICU.

Daily averages for coronavirus tests, deaths

MonthAvg. test resultsAvg. positiveAvg. % positiveAvg. deaths
August 1-1412,4118066.73%7
July11,8357837.03%5
June9,9903423.57%6
May6,2023736.55%9
April1,9171839.67%10
March6044416.81%*0.6**

Results, positive and deaths are rounded to whole numbers. Percent positive is calculated from all days of the month. *March includes two days when all tests were positive -- 1 result on March 1 and 8 results on March 14 -- and two days with no positive results. Excluding these days, the average is 8.89%. **No deaths were recorded on 21 days in March; for the 10 days deaths were recorded, the average is 1.8/day.

County case numbers (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases or deaths. For consistency, we use data from the DHS; county health departments may report different numbers because their figures are compiled at different times):

Wisconsin

  • Adams - 93 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
  • Ashland - 30 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Barron - 320 cases (+5) (3 deaths)
  • Bayfield - 32 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Brown - 4,425 cases (+34) (55 deaths) (+1)
  • Buffalo - 45 cases (2 deaths)
  • Burnett - 28 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Calumet - 372 cases (+17) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa - 259 cases (+7)
  • Clark - 196 cases (+5) (8 deaths)
  • Columbia - 279 case (+5) (2 deaths)
  • Crawford - 84 cases (+2)
  • Dane - 4,749 cases (+83) (38 deaths)
  • Dodge - 894 cases (+19) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 109 cases (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 212 cases (+5)
  • Dunn - 138 cases (+4)
  • Eau Claire - 645 cases (+16) (4 deaths)
  • Florence - 12 cases (+2)
  • Fond du Lac - 744 cases (+32) (8 deaths)
  • Forest - 60 cases (4 deaths)
  • Grant - 387 cases (+12) (16 deaths)
  • Green - 194 cases (+8) (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 61 cases (+1)
  • Iowa - 93 cases (+5)
  • Iron - 78 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Jackson - 61 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 690 cases (+23) (5 deaths)
  • Juneau - 149 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Kenosha - 2,734 cases (+16) (60 deaths)
  • Kewaunee - 141 cases (+4) (2 deaths)
  • La Crosse - 951 cases (+6) (1 death)
  • Lafayette - 166 cases (+7)
  • Langlade - 70 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Lincoln - 73 cases (+2)
  • Manitowoc - 373 cases (+12) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 680 cases (+9) (11 deaths) (+1)
  • Marinette - 479 cases (+30) (5 deaths)
  • Marquette - 81 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Menominee - 26 cases
  • Milwaukee – 21,879 (+213) (462 deaths)
  • Monroe - 249 cases (2 deaths)
  • Oconto - 263 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Oneida - 170 cases (+10)
  • Outagamie - 1,354 cases (+28) (14 deaths)
  • Ozaukee - 757 cases (+20) (18 deaths)
  • Pepin - 43 cases (+1)
  • Pierce - 232 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
  • Polk - 140 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
  • Portage - 448 cases (+10)
  • Price - 32 cases
  • Racine - 3,643 cases (+44) (78 deaths)
  • Richland - 37 cases (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 1,470 (+8) (26 deaths)
  • Rusk - 21 cases (1 death)
  • Sauk - 495 cases (+11) (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 92 cases (+6)
  • Shawano - 210 cases (+3)
  • Sheboygan - 814 cases (+10) (8 deaths)
  • St. Croix - 528 cases (+4) (6 deaths) (+1)
  • Taylor - 77 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Trempealeau - 364 cases (+4) (2 deaths)
  • Vernon - 70 cases (+2)
  • Vilas - 69 cases (+3)
  • Walworth - 1,430 cases (+29) (24 deaths)
  • Washburn - 48 cases (number revised -1 by state)
  • Washington - 1,188 cases (+41) (23 deaths) (+1)
  • Waukesha - 4,657 cases (+142) (63 deaths) (+1)
  • Waupaca - 507 cases (+13) (16 deaths)
  • Waushara - 122 cases (1 death)
  • Winnebago - 1,248 cases (+13) (19 deaths) (+1)
  • Wood - 357 cases (+18) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

  • Alger - 15 cases (+1)
  • Baraga - 5 cases
  • Chippewa - 31 cases
  • Delta - 88 cases (+5) (3 deaths)
  • Dickinson - 58 cases (2 deaths)
  • Gogebic - 124 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Houghton – 46 cases (+2)
  • Iron - 20 cases (1 death)
  • Keweenaw - 2 cases
  • Luce - 23 cases (+19)
  • Mackinac - 22 cases (+2)
  • Marquette - 170 cases (+6) (11 deaths)
  • Menominee - 144 cases (+8)
  • Ontonagon – 20 cases (+3)
  • Schoolcraft - 12 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

