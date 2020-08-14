Manitowoc County supervisor won’t face action for BLM comments

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Board won’t be taking action against a supervisor who made comments against Black Lives Matter, calling it a “criminal organization.”

This meeting was called to see whether ethics charges should be filed against Don Zimmer but after several hours of public testimony and debate, the matter was dropped entirely.

We first reported in July that Zimmer made the comments on the historic night Manitowoc’s first Black alderman, Aaron Bailey, was sworn in.

Zimmer spoke out in the public comment period following the city council’s swearing-in ceremony, identifying himself as a county supervisor and lashing out at Courtney Hansen, who sits on the council, for her role attending a meeting of Lakeshore United Visionaries, a group he says is similar to Black Lives Matter.

“I condemned Black Lives Matter as a criminal organization,” he said.

Since then, Zimmer hasn’t back away from his comments even as the county’s executive committee considered him for a possible censure Thursday night.

“Let me reiterate, Black Lives Matter is a notorious, criminal, Marxist organization which is promoting and participating in untold felonious acts in cities across the country,” Zimmer claimed at the meeting.

Alderman Bailey, who wasn’t the target of Zimmer’s comments, also spoke out at the meeting.

”When we start to talk about people, regardless, everybody wants to be treated equal. As a Black man, I’m listening to you all. Some of you all are not letting people speak and you’re making comments. I think as a human that’s wrong.”

“Don Zimmer, it’s pretty clear your point of view and your hatred that comes across,” county resident Seth Dramm said. “Do us all a favor and resign right now.”

“This is not about racism, this is about politics. Admonishing people for what they can or cannot say, pushing a political agenda, this needs to stop,” county resident Theresa Fessler said.

Another allegation against Zimmer is that he identified himself as a county supervisor in his personal email, but again no action against him was taken.

