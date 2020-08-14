Advertisement

Human remains identified as missing Waupaca County man

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has identified recently discovered human remains as Chad J. Anderson, 27.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WOWT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has identified recently discovered human remains as Chad J. Anderson, 27.

Anderson was reported as a missing person in April.

On Aug. 9, human remains were found in the Township of Lind.

The remains were sent to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office announced the identification as Chad Anderson.

"No further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Anderson’s Facebook page lists his home town as New London.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Medical Examiner and Weyauwega Police.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged with killing Diemel brothers disputes 2 charges

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Prosecutors argued in their response filed Wednesday that Nelson could have followed Missouri law by anonymously reporting where the brothers’ bodies were located, thus avoiding concerns about self-incrimination.

News

Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Trump Campaign says President Donald Trump will “deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Jobs and the Economy.”

News

Crews investigate apartment fire in Manitowoc

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The American Red Cross assisted two families who lived in the building.

News

Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
In August 2018, Foxconn committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research.

Latest News

Crime

Funeral scheduled for boy, 5, who was fatally shot in North Carolina

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Family members said the boy was playing outside his father’s house on Sunday when he was shot in the head.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for setting up an efficient virtual learning space

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Occupational therapists with CP say it is important to remember ergonomics--making the workspace efficient and comfortable.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: The importance of talking about mental health with kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Shine Through Pledge is an awareness campaign through Children's Wisconsin.

News

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The president’s visit will coincide with the beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School Shine Through Pledge

Updated: 7 hours ago
How to talk to kids about mental health.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School virtual learning space

Updated: 7 hours ago
How to set up the right learning space for your kids.