Human remains identified as missing Waupaca County man

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has identified recently discovered human remains as Chad J. Anderson, 27.

Anderson was reported as a missing person in April.

On Aug. 9, human remains were found in the Township of Lind.

The remains were sent to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office announced the identification as Chad Anderson.

"No further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Anderson’s Facebook page lists his home town as New London.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Medical Examiner and Weyauwega Police.

