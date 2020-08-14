Advertisement

Green Bay looks to add absentee ballot drop boxes for November election

Exactly how many drop boxes and where they would go in the city has yet to be determined.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he opposes funding for the U.S. Postal Service believing mail-in voting could lead to election fraud.

This, as clerks in northeast Wisconsin see a significant uptick in absentee ballots due to the pandemic.

“70 percent of the electors on the election on Tuesday voted by absentee ballot,” said Brown County Clerk, Sandy Juno.

That’s about 27,400 absentee ballots cast in Brown County, in an election with low voter turnout, which means clerks are expecting even more in November.

A preliminary count of total ballots cast on Tuesday is 39,291 according to Clerk Juno.

For the 2016 Presidential election, only 33 percent of ballots cast in the county were absentee according to Juno.

In Green Bay, members of the Ad Hoc Committee on Elections are looking at expanding access to alternative ways to return your absentee ballot on time.

“We have money for 16 drop boxes,” said Celestine Jeffreys, Mayor Genrich’s Chief of Staff during Thursday’s committee meeting.

Right now the city only has one drop box outside city hall, which was heavily utilized for both primary elections. Many dropped their ballot off due to the time it would take to mail ballots back.

“Anybody who tries to get an absentee ballot through the mail within the last couple of weeks before the election is really at risk whether your ballot is going to get counted,” said Clerk Juno.

“It could take anywhere from 3-5 days to get to you and then by the time you vote and send it back through the mail, that’s another 3-5 days and that’s if everything is moving through the mail system properly.”

“I love drop boxes,” said Green Bay City Clerk, Kris Teske. “What we’ve found with this election, even though it was a small election, everybody waited until the last minute. We had quite a few from 7:15 to 8 o’clock.”

Exactly how many drop boxes and where they would go in the city has yet to be determined, but clerks are encouraging voters to make a plan for how they are going to vote in November.

“Do you want to vote by mail, do you want to vote in person, do you want to go on election day? make your plans ahead of time and don’t wait until the last minute,” said Juno.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Manitowoc County supervisor won’t face action for BLM comments

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the debate focused on the issue of free speech.

State Legislature

Report: Staffer accused Rep. Gruszynski of drunken proposition

Updated: 4 hours ago
The heavily redacted documents include a complaint from a staffer who said Rep. Staush Gruszynski tried to coax her into having sex with him last year.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

News

De Pere Alderman advances in partisan primary for Senate seat

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The nephew of Wisconsin State Senator Dave Hansen (D) has advanced and is one step closer in replacing his uncle.

Latest News

News

Nygren, Cabral-Guevara advance in races for Assembly District seats 89, 55

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
We now know who will be squaring off in November for Wisconsin Assembly District seats 89 and 55.

News

Shelton defeats incumbent Gruszynski, advances to face Kirsteatter for Assembly District 90 seat

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Brown County reports Shelton defeated Gruszynski by a vote of 3,620 to 971.

Politics

August primary serves as dry run for Presidential Election

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
Tuesday’s primary served as a trail run ahead of the Presidential election and an opportunity to make some adjustments.

News

Wisconsin Senate leader Fitzgerald wins US House primary

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a giant step toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

News

Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the country is weighing in on Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate for the presidential election, including Wisconsin government leaders and members of the Black community.

News

Marquette Poll: Green Bay-Appleton “closely divided” between Biden and Trump

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The poll released Aug. 11 found 50 percent in the Green Bay/Appleton areas support Democratic candidate Joe Biden., while 45 percent support Republican President Donald Trump.