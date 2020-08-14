Green Bay looks to add absentee ballot drop boxes for November election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he opposes funding for the U.S. Postal Service believing mail-in voting could lead to election fraud.

This, as clerks in northeast Wisconsin see a significant uptick in absentee ballots due to the pandemic.

“70 percent of the electors on the election on Tuesday voted by absentee ballot,” said Brown County Clerk, Sandy Juno.

That’s about 27,400 absentee ballots cast in Brown County, in an election with low voter turnout, which means clerks are expecting even more in November.

A preliminary count of total ballots cast on Tuesday is 39,291 according to Clerk Juno.

For the 2016 Presidential election, only 33 percent of ballots cast in the county were absentee according to Juno.

In Green Bay, members of the Ad Hoc Committee on Elections are looking at expanding access to alternative ways to return your absentee ballot on time.

“We have money for 16 drop boxes,” said Celestine Jeffreys, Mayor Genrich’s Chief of Staff during Thursday’s committee meeting.

Right now the city only has one drop box outside city hall, which was heavily utilized for both primary elections. Many dropped their ballot off due to the time it would take to mail ballots back.

“Anybody who tries to get an absentee ballot through the mail within the last couple of weeks before the election is really at risk whether your ballot is going to get counted,” said Clerk Juno.

“It could take anywhere from 3-5 days to get to you and then by the time you vote and send it back through the mail, that’s another 3-5 days and that’s if everything is moving through the mail system properly.”

“I love drop boxes,” said Green Bay City Clerk, Kris Teske. “What we’ve found with this election, even though it was a small election, everybody waited until the last minute. We had quite a few from 7:15 to 8 o’clock.”

Exactly how many drop boxes and where they would go in the city has yet to be determined, but clerks are encouraging voters to make a plan for how they are going to vote in November.

“Do you want to vote by mail, do you want to vote in person, do you want to go on election day? make your plans ahead of time and don’t wait until the last minute,” said Juno.

