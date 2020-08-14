Advertisement

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

The president is expected to have a rally in Oshkosh.
President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, WIS. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he expects President Donald Trump and his entourage to wear masks indoors and social distance when Trump visits Oshkosh for a rally next week.

Evers, a Democrat, issued a statewide mask mandate in July to combat rising coronavirus infections. Nearly 70% of respondents in a Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday agreed that masks should be required in all public places, although Democrats were more supportive of the mandate than Republicans.

Trump had been reluctant to wear a mask for months but has shifted his stance over the last few weeks in the face of rising infections across the country and is now encouraging their use if people can’t socially distance.

The governor told reporters during a teleconference on Thursday that he expects Trump and others to wear masks Monday when they’re inside buildings and stay 6 feet apart.

“That’s our expectation as a state,” Evers said. “We can’t afford for these events to make it more difficult for us to prevent the virus from being transmitted in the state of Wisconsin.”

The president’s visit will coincide with the beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. The convention will be mostly virtual after presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden decided not to travel to Milwaukee to accept the nomination out of fear of the virus.

Evers is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the convention. He said everyone will wear masks and social distance, but he didn’t think an audience would be physically present except for reporters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: The importance of talking about mental health with kids

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Shine Through Pledge is an awareness campaign through Children's Wisconsin.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School Shine Through Pledge

Updated: 1 hours ago
How to talk to kids about mental health.

News

Green Bay considers more voting drop boxes

Updated: 6 hours ago
Green Bay considers adding drop boxes for absentee ballots as politicians fight over Post Office funding

Politics

Manitowoc County supervisor won’t face action for BLM comments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the debate focused on the issue of free speech.

Latest News

News

No action against Manitowoc supervisor for BLM comments

Updated: 7 hours ago
Don Zimmer lashed out at Black Lives Matter the same night the city's first Black alderman was sworn in.

Packers

Packers itching to get on field for first practice Saturday, Savage ready to show off improvement

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay will hit the field for the first time in a long time on Saturday morning

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change extended interview: Dr. Eddie Moore Jr.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Moore gives a very honest insight into his own struggles and how it helped create the person he is today.

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: The Privilege Institute’s Dr. Eddie Moore Jr.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Eddie Moore's story is marked by overcoming addiction and using those hard lessons to propel his work in fighting racism.

Crime

Jurors: Jacob Cayer didn’t know right from wrong in two murders

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jurors found Cayer "guilty, but not responsible," choosing a mental health facility over prison

Power 2 Change

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. on Power 2 Change

Updated: 8 hours ago
Moore's The Privilege Institute teaches about diversity, power and privilege.