Advertisement

Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election

In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.
In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

Any registered voter in Los Angeles County can visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free.

Further details will be announced later. The team said Thursday that all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing.

The stadium site is a joint effort between the Dodgers and More Than A Vote, a nonprofit coalition of Black athletes and artists working together to educate, energize and protect young communities of color by fighting systemic voter suppression.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped created More Than A Vote.

“We are all in this together,” James said in a statement. “This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

Dodger Stadium has been closed to the general public during the shortened 60-game season. However, the stadium and surrounding property have hosted county’s largest COVID-19 testing site and been a staging ground for emergency equipment and a food distribution site for those experiencing food insecurity.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in dense forest land.

News

Green Bay considers more voting drop boxes

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Green Bay considers adding drop boxes for absentee ballots as politicians fight over Post Office funding

Politics

Manitowoc County supervisor won’t face action for BLM comments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the debate focused on the issue of free speech.

News

No action against Manitowoc supervisor for BLM comments

Updated: 1 hour ago
Don Zimmer lashed out at Black Lives Matter the same night the city's first Black alderman was sworn in.

Latest News

Packers

Packers itching to get on field for first practice Saturday, Savage ready to show off improvement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay will hit the field for the first time in a long time on Saturday morning

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change extended interview: Dr. Eddie Moore Jr.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Moore gives a very honest insight into his own struggles and how it helped create the person he is today.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine forms; no warnings in effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: The Privilege Institute’s Dr. Eddie Moore Jr.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Eddie Moore's story is marked by overcoming addiction and using those hard lessons to propel his work in fighting racism.

Crime

Jurors: Jacob Cayer didn’t know right from wrong in two murders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jurors found Cayer "guilty, but not responsible," choosing a mental health facility over prison

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.