Advertisement

Crews investigate apartment fire in Manitowoc

At about 12:29 a.m., crews were called to the scene for a report of smoke and flames on the second floor.
Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment in the 1200 block of S. 13th Street.

At about 12:29 a.m., crews were called to the scene for a report of smoke and flames on the second floor.

Residents escaped without injury.

Firefighters were met with heavy black smoke and high heat conditions as they searched for the cause of the fire. They located the fire in the living room of the upstairs apartment.

“The fire was quickly knocked down and mechanical ventilation along with positive pressure ventilation was utilized to evacuate the smoke from the second story,” reads a statement from the Manitowoc Fire Department.

Additional crews performed overhaul and salvage operations.

The American Red Cross assisted two families who lived in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There’s no estimate of the cost of damage at this time.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In August 2018, Foxconn committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research.

Crime

Funeral scheduled for boy, 5, who was fatally shot in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Family members said the boy was playing outside his father’s house on Sunday when he was shot in the head.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for setting up an efficient virtual learning space

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Occupational therapists with CP say it is important to remember ergonomics--making the workspace efficient and comfortable.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: The importance of talking about mental health with kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Shine Through Pledge is an awareness campaign through Children's Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The president’s visit will coincide with the beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School Shine Through Pledge

Updated: 4 hours ago
How to talk to kids about mental health.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School virtual learning space

Updated: 4 hours ago
How to set up the right learning space for your kids.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School advice for kids learning at home

Updated: 4 hours ago
Make sure the kids stay active during lessons.

News

Green Bay considers more voting drop boxes

Updated: 10 hours ago
Green Bay considers adding drop boxes for absentee ballots as politicians fight over Post Office funding

Politics

Manitowoc County supervisor won’t face action for BLM comments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the debate focused on the issue of free speech.