Crews investigate apartment fire in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment in the 1200 block of S. 13th Street.

At about 12:29 a.m., crews were called to the scene for a report of smoke and flames on the second floor.

Residents escaped without injury.

Firefighters were met with heavy black smoke and high heat conditions as they searched for the cause of the fire. They located the fire in the living room of the upstairs apartment.

“The fire was quickly knocked down and mechanical ventilation along with positive pressure ventilation was utilized to evacuate the smoke from the second story,” reads a statement from the Manitowoc Fire Department.

Additional crews performed overhaul and salvage operations.

The American Red Cross assisted two families who lived in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There’s no estimate of the cost of damage at this time.

