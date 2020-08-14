Advertisement

Confidence leads the way for Packers cornerbacks

King: "when you get on that field, it’s two number ones.”
Kevin King
Kevin King(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The self-proclaimed ‘best cornerback tandem in the league’ is jelling ahead of the upcoming season. Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King are using their confidence to elevate their game for 2020.

“I’ve seen Kevin King work this offseason,” Alexander said via Zoom. “The sky is the limit for Kev and it’s going to be which side you gonna throw it to type thing.”

King recorded 5 interceptions in 2019. Meanwhile, Alexander led the way with 23 passes defended. Alexander is consistently looked at as the top corner for the Packers, however, King has no issue because it’s all subjective.

“I ain’t got no problem with that,” King explained. “People gonna think what they gonna think. But when you get on that field, it’s two number ones.”

King said it will be hard for teams to decide whether to go against himself or Alexander.

“Jaire has established himself as one of the best corners in the league. I am right there too,” King stated.

This season, it will take consistency and limiting big plays for King to improve his game.

The Packers are set for training camp practice on Saturday.

