BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for setting up an efficient virtual learning space

We asked parents for advice on setting up an efficient work space for students at home.
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some families will start the school year with virtual learning at home. We asked parents for advice on setting up an efficient work space for students at home.

Addie in Appleton says she’s had success with a homework cart for the kids. They can move it around if they’re working in different areas.

Matthew in Green Bay says headsets have helped his kids focus. The family has created a schedule and has their Amazon Alexa device announce reminders.

Tiffany in Green Bay says if the weather’s right, she moves the kids outside.

Eva in Green Bay says she tries to stagger learning times for her three children. That way she has time to help each one and they're not all occupying internet at the same time.

Occupational therapists with CP say it is important to remember ergonomics--making the workspace efficient and comfortable. Kids who are sitting at adult-size desks or tables may need a stool for their feet or pillow for their back.

Make sure kids get up and move. That's every 30 minutes for elementary kids and every hour for the older kids.

Screen time can be hard on the eyes. Give your kids breaks or consider blue-light blocking glasses.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE, TIPS AND ADVICE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

