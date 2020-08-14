BACK 2 SCHOOL: The importance of talking about mental health with kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A hospital in Wisconsin has launched a new campaign to encourage children to share their feelings to improve mental health.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-to-24.

The Shine Through Pledge is an awareness campaign through Children's Wisconsin.

Parents are encouraged to post a promise to talk to their children about their feelings. Just use #ShineThroughPledge on social media.

The Shine Through Pledge is part of a $150 million, five-year plan to address mental and behavioral health in Wisconsin’s children.

The main goals are early detection of mental health issues, improving access to services and reducing stigma.

A Children's Wisconsin psychologist says the crisis was happening well before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the coronavirus could have long-term effects on a child's mental health and parents should be engaging in that conversation.

“I think the amount of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic is extremely anxiety provoking not only for kids, but parents, and so those who have never had mental health issues before are potentially at risk due to all of the stressors due to the pandemic,” says Dr. Jenny Walczak, Clinical Director of Mental and Behavioral Health.

Ask open-ended questions and validate their feelings. Tell them you are proud they are opening up.

