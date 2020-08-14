A perspective on sacrifice during the pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just about everywhere you go right now, you’re either asked or required to wear a mask, social distance and do you part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to Brown County Library historian Mary Jane Herber, we need to go back to World War II to find the last time the American public was asked to make a collective sacrifice.

“We have it awfully good, and we’ve had it awfully good for an awfully long time. It was ’42, ’43, ’44, ’45 -- four years of rationing, heavy rationing in this country in terms of what was available to the public. Meat was rationed, tires were rationed, fat and butter, and so therefore cheese and sugar and nylons and even bobby pins because of the metal. I mean, everything was rationed. I mean, you got three gallons of gas a week,” says Herber.

And it wasn’t just food or fuel.

An ad in a 1945 Life Magazine shows the Bell company informing people to limit phone calls to just 5 minutes to keep phone lines open.

And with many companies turning to war production, consumer goods were in short supply.

“There were three million cars produced in 1941 in this country, and during the war there were 139,” explains Herber.

Through her research of this time period, Herber says she's found many accounts locally of people uniting.

“If somebody was getting married or Christmastime, they’d save sugar. All the neighbors, everybody would save sugar so that there could be a cake,” says Herber.

People also banded together back then with the mindset of putting others before themselves.

“If I participate and I do my best, then therefore somebody is going to come home sooner and it might be somebody I know,” says Herber.

For so many of us, life has changed dramatically over the past six months, from our daily routines, jobs, schools and time with family and friends.

Herber says history is often the best teacher on perspective.

“It’s important to know what other people have gone through before you to realize what resilience we need to have as a humanity to make things work, and that’s the most important thing is to have resilience and perspective,” says Herber.

