WARM, MORE HUMID FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A few spotty showers are possible FAR NORTH tonight, otherwise the rest of the area will be dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will bring a good deal of sun. It will be a warm day with most locations well into the 80s. Humidity will be a bit higher with dew points mostly in the mid 60s.

While we remain dry Friday night, a large area of storms will reside to the west, across Minnesota. These storms will approach our area toward daybreak Saturday. As of now, it looks like most of the storms weaken or maybe even fall apart as they wander into our area. Still, some scattered storms will be possible. Saturday will also be quite humid.

Sunday will bring lower humidity and a partly sunny sky. There is a chance of a spotty shower Sunday, but most of us will easily be dry.

Cool 70s will start the new work week...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: SSE BEC WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a few passing clouds. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken, scattered storms develop. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable, but slightly warmer. A stray afternoon t’shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. A stray afternoon t’shower? HIGH: 79

