’Visit Oshkosh’ adjusts tourism tactics during pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The loss of big events like AirVenture already cost Oshkosh millions of dollars. But with the added safety concerns over travel during the pandemic, the local tourism industry is having to get creative to pick up as much slack as possible.

“Tourism is so different in Oshkosh this year as it is across the state, the country, the world,” said Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Oshkosh.

So, the organization is changing its usual tactics.

“We love events here in Oshkosh, but we know we’re bigger than that,” said Albright. “So sometimes I like to say we’re ‘Event City and more,’ and so I think right now we’re focusing on the ‘and more.’”

“More” includes waterways, trails and anything that allows people to enjoy Oshkosh while socially distanced.

“Just showing off all the different things we have here and really looking at the things we can attract people to town to do,” said Albright.

For some businesses it’s working very well according to Albright.

“We’ve been told that you cannot buy a boat around here right now so I think there are some businesses that are thriving,” said Alright.

Though tourism is usually all about bringing in visitors that’s changed, too. Albright says because now isn’t necessarily the best time to promote travel the focus is on more local promotion, encouraging people to explore and discover things about their own city or state.

“Maybe they’re road tripping from Milwaukee and coming up for the day, or coming from Green Bay, and I think people in Oshkosh are sort of doing the same thing,” said Albright. “Enjoying their own town and then maybe spreading their wings and checking out maybe state parks and things there are to do in Wisconsin.”

Albright says tourism is really about supporting local businesses, so refocusing on what Oshkosh already has to offer is highlighting its strengths more than ever.

“Things that we love to talk about all the time, but these are the only games in town this year because events have been cancelled,” said Albright. “So people are really getting creative with what they’re doing.”

Though the new tactics won’t replace the economic value of bigger events like AirVenture, Albright believes they’re doing as best as can be expected.

“We are doing our best to get through it, and we know that we will be stronger for it at the end of this,” said Albright. “We know that we have so much to offer and we’re ready to move on from COVID, but as long as it’s here we’ll deal with it to the best of our ability.”

To find out all the things Visit Oshkosh is promoting, check out its website or Facebook page.

