Tips for teaching kids to wear a mask

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There's a new item on back-to-school shopping lists: face masks.

Many school districts are requiring students to wear masks during in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be a challenge for some children. However, there are things you can do to make it fun. Get masks in fun designs or something that allows them to express themselves.

Use the mirror to show your child what they look like in a mask.

Practice. Have them wear a mask during the day while playing.

Explain to them why we're wearing masks. If they're very young, say it helps prevent the spread of germs and sickness.

Set a good example. Wear your mask in front of them.

“The best thing you can do is be a role model for your own kids, for sure. I mean, if you are wearing a mask yourself when you’re out in public, that puts children at ease wearing a mask as well,” says Dr. Josh Rankin, Prevea Health.

Prevea has set up a website with mask tips and more. There’s advice for kids, how to wear a mask with glasses and how to make a mask. CLICK HERE for full details.

