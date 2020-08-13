Advertisement

Spotty Rain Showers North This Morning

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Aug. 13, 2020
This morning scattered light rain showers are possible across northern Wisconsin. The showers will taper off toward the noon hour. Otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sun today. Highs temperatures will be slightly cooler north, hovering near 80, and warmer south, mostly in the middle 80s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm. Saturday as a cold front pushes through Wisconsin, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. A few storms may become strong and could include small hail and strong wind gusts. Thunderstorms warp up later Saturday night, but lingering isolated showers are possible Sunday.

Next week will be cooler, highs mostly stay in the 70s. It will also feel less humid with dew points falling to the 50s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: Scattered light rain showers for the north this morning. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a few passing clouds. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and muggy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken, scattered storms develop. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with isolated storms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with lower humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable, but slightly warmer. HIGH: 75

